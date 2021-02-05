Left Menu

India and Bangladesh charted a unique model for cooperation: Foreign Secretary Shringla

The India-Bangladesh bilateral relationship has withstood the test of time, and even as the world undergoes great upheaval in the post-pandemic era, our relationship grows from strength to strength, Shringla said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:15 IST
India and Bangladesh charted a unique model for cooperation: Foreign Secretary Shringla

The relationship between India and Bangladesh has withstood the test of time and both countries have charted a unique model for regional cooperation that is quite unparalleled in South Asia, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

He said both the countries have been blessed with history, culture, language and above all an ardent belief in freedom, justice and pluralism, and described the commonalities as the ''bridge'' to a future of peace and prosperity.

Shringla was speaking at the inaugural function of the third Bangladesh film festival in Kolkata.

''India and Bangladesh have together charted a unique model for regional cooperation, quite unparalleled in South Asia,'' he said. ''The India-Bangladesh bilateral relationship has withstood the test of time, and even as the world undergoes great upheaval in the post-pandemic era, our relationship grows from strength to strength,'' Shringla said. The foreign secretary also mentioned the robust exchanges that both sides had in recent months including his two visits to Dhaka, notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic.

''Cooperation is moving forward inexorably. Our prime minister is looking forward to his visit to Dhaka,'' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Dhaka in March. Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen visited India last month to prepare ground for Modi's visit to that country.

In his address, the foreign secretary referred to the historical bond between the two nations while delving into the Bangladesh liberation war.

''I say it with great pride that the deep historical bond between our two nations has been etched in golden letters with the blood of our soldiers. It was protected and preserved by the sheer determination of our peoples,'' he said. ''It was the spirit of 1971 that helped free Bangladesh, it was the spirit of 1971 that spurred the India-Bangladesh relationship and it is this same spirit of 1971 that we recognise today as the foundation of the relationship for the years to come,'' Shringla added.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the ''Mukti Bahini'' on December 16, 1971 that led to the birth of Bangladesh.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh, the 50th year of bilateral diplomatic ties as well as the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Shringla said the shooting of the biopic on 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began last month in Mumbai. ''This year would see a plethora of events in both our countries as well as in third countries, and at the UN headquarters in New York, through which India and Bangladesh will jointly celebrate Mujib Barsho, celebrate the people of Bangladesh and their tireless struggle for 'Swadhinota' (freedom) and the golden anniversary of the India-Bangladesh relationship,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar tells internet providers to block Twitter and Instagram 'until further notice'

Mobile operators and internet service providers in Myanmar received a government directive on Friday to block access to Twitter and Instagram in the country until further notice, Norwegian telecom Telenor said in a statement.The announcemen...

China granted WHO team full access in Wuhan

A member of the World Health Organization expert team investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan says the Chinese side granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested a level of openness that even he hadnt expected...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar anti-junta protests spread, social media disrupted

The lawyer for Myanmars elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint said they were being held in their homes after being detained on Monday when the army seized power and that he was unable to meet them.Lawyer Khin Maung ...

Culture, Tourism Min co-chairs ASEAN-India tourism ministers meet

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel co-chaired the 8th Meeting of ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers with his Cambodian counterpart Dr Thong Khon through video conferencing on Friday, a statement from the ministr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021