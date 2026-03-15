Pakistan Fields Against Bangladesh in Crucial ODI Decider
In a thrilling ODI contest, Pakistan chose to field against Bangladesh in the decisive final match. While Bangladesh clinched victory in the series opener, Pakistan bounced back to level with a DLS method win. New talents Ghazi Ghori and Saad Masood made their debuts for Pakistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:07 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Pakistan won the toss and opted to field in the all-important final one-day international against Bangladesh on Sunday.
After an initial loss in the series, Pakistan levelled the score with a decisive 128-run win using the DLS method. In this gripping finale, new players Ghazi Ghori and Saad Masood made their debuts, replacing injured Hussain Talat and the out-of-form Shamyl Hussain.
Bangladesh maintained its lineup from the previous games, relying heavily on its formidable pace attack. Key performances are expected from players like Saif Hassan and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the teams vie for series supremacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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