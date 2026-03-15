Bangladeshi Man's Arrest Unveils Cross-Border Escape Plot

The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police has apprehended a Bangladeshi citizen suspected of assisting the alleged murderers of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader. The STF's action follows the recent arrest of two suspects linked to Hadi's murder in North 24 Parganas district.

The detained individual, identified as Philip Sangma, reportedly helped the murder suspects, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain, cross the international border into India. Sangma, who orchestrated their infiltration, was arrested on Saturday after a coordinated search operation, said an official.

Sangma admitted during interrogation to facilitating illegal cross-border movement in exchange for money. Tensions remain high after Hadi's murder, which triggered significant political unrest in Bangladesh. The case underscores ongoing challenges in managing borders and combating cross-border crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)