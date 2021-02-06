Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' goes on floor in Lucknow

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna along with the rest of the cast and crew of 'Mission Majnu' began shooting for the film on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 12:19 IST
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' goes on floor in Lucknow
Poster of 'Mission Majnu' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna along with the rest of the cast and crew of 'Mission Majnu' began shooting for the film on Saturday. The Shantanu Bagchi directorial is being filmed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share a picture of the clapperboard to announce that the film has gone on floors. "SIDHARTH MALHOTRA - RASHMIKA MANDANNA... Team #MissionMajnu commences shoot in #Lucknow today... Stars #SidharthMalhotra and #RashmikaMandanna," he tweeted.

"Directed by Shantanu Bagchi... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta," he added. The film that will star Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, is inspired by real events set in the 1970s. It is the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja the thriller stars Malhotra as a RAW agent who leads the mission. This film marks two important firsts - it will be southern superstar Rashmika Mandanna's highly-anticipated Bollywood debut and the directorial debut of award-winning ad filmmaker, Shantanu Bagchi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC appoints nodal officer to initiate dialogue with sanitation workers' unions

The Delhi High Court has appointed Deputy Labour Commissioner of South District as the nodal officer to initiate the dialogue with the sanitation workers unions in various municipal corporations. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva on Friday also issu...

Cricket-Former New Zealand all-rounder Taylor dies aged 77

Former New Zealand all-rounder Bruce Taylor, the only player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul on test debut, has died at the age of 77, the countrys cricket board NZC said on Saturday. Taylor, who had never scored a first-clas...

Call for Bharat Ratna award: Ratan Tata requests people to stop social media campaign

Stating that he considers himself fortunate to be an Indian and was happy to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the country, veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Saturday requested people to refrain from demanding the Bharat Ratna fo...

Has Money Heist finished filming on Season 5? Know in detail!

Money Heist Season 5 aka La casa de papel Season 5 may not be having an official premiering date but it is surely today one of the most anticipated Spanish television drama series fans have been waiting since Season 4 dropped its finale.Acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021