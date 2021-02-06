Mira Sorvino boards Starz's horror comedy pilot 'Shining Vale'

Oscar winner Mira Sorvino will feature alongside Courtney Cox and Greg Kinnear in Starz's new horror comedy pilot ''Shining Vale''.

The half-hour show hails from ''Divorce'' creator Sharon Horgan and ''Trial & Error'' co-creator Jeff Astrof, reported Deadline. It revolves around Pat Phelps, who moves with her family from the city to a small town in which terrible atrocities have happened.

''No one else seems to notice except Pat, who is convinced she's either depressed or possessed - the symptoms are exactly the same,'' the official logline of the show read.

''Friends'' alum Cox will essay the role of Pat, while Kinnear will essay the role of her husband, Terry.

Sorvino, who won an Academy Award for Woody Allen's 1995 movie ''Mighty Aphrodite'', will portray Rosemary, who is either Pat’s alter ego, a split personality, her id, her muse, or a demon trying to possess her.

''Sometimes playful, sometimes evil, often tragic, Rosemary has been roaming the halls of Pat’s new house for 70 years, searching for a vulnerable soul to live vicariously through,'' her character description read.

Also joining the cast is actor Merrin Dungey of ''The Resident'' fame.

She will play Kam, Pat’s oldest friend and book editor, a no-bulls**t straight talker who knows and loves Pat more than Pat does herself.

''Shining Vale'' is being backed by Warner Bros TV and Lionsgate TV in association with Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions, Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

