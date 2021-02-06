Left Menu

Awe-inspiring to see 'The White Tiger' being embraced by people worldwide: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:24 IST
Awe-inspiring to see 'The White Tiger' being embraced by people worldwide: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday penned an emotional note for the love and acceptance her Netflix film ''The White Tiger'' has received.

Based on author Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name, the movie started streaming on Netflix from January 22.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the film's poster and revealed that the Ramin Bahrani-directed movie has been on the Top 10 film list in 64 countries.

The film, which also features Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, has been watched in 27 million households in its first four weeks of release.

''It's so emotional for me to see the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant incredible story. 'The White Tiger' being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe inspiring,'' Chopra Jonas wrote.

The 38-year-old actor-producer thanked Bahrani, Adiga and the cast and crew of ''The White Tiger'' for their hard work and making the film a success.

''Congrats and thank you to Aravind, Ramin, Adarsh, Raj, Mukul, Ava and everyone involved. Thank you Netflix for giving our little movie wings. #grateful,” she added.

''The White Tiger'' chronicled the extraordinary journey of a driver named, Balram (Gourav).

It follows Balram's rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival.

Chopra Jonas stars as Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Rao's character Ashok.

She also served as an executive producer on the film along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Netflix has produced the movie in association with Mukul Deora.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

52% millennials keen on international holiday this summer: Survey

With vaccination drive against COVID-19 gathering steam across the world and restrictions on movements easing gradually, many millennials are keen on taking an international holiday this summer, according to a survey.Things are looking up f...

Awe-inspiring to see 'The White Tiger' being embraced by people worldwide: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday penned an emotional note for the love and acceptance her Netflix film The White Tiger has received.Based on author Aravind Adigas 2008 novel of the same name, the movie started streaming on Netflix from Jan...

If central govt does not resolve farmers' issue soon, agitation will spread across country: Cong leader and CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.

If central govt does not resolve farmers issue soon, agitation will spread across country Cong leader and CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI....

Central govt internationalised farmers' issue, should not have reacted to tweets by international celebrities: CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.

Central govt internationalised farmers issue, should not have reacted to tweets by international celebrities CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021