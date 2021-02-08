UP: Man found hanging, wife and stepson also dead

A 38-year-old grocer on Sunday was found hanging at his home in Farah area here while his wife and stepson were lying dead on the floor, police said.

Police were informed after the family did not open their house in the morning. Once the policemen reached the spot, the front door was broke open and all three family members were found dead.

“While the bodies of the wife and stepson of the grocer were found on the ground, the grocer was found hanging from the ceiling,'' SP (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

According to the police, Neeraj Agrawal (38) got married to Reema (35) three years ago. Reema, a resident of Agra, had a 10-year-old son Anmol from her previous marriage. They pointed out that this was Neeraj's first wedding.

The couple were said to have quarrelled a lot and Neeraj's father had purchased a house for his son in Farah area where the family was living.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but the real cause of the death would be known after a post-mortem report is done, Singh said. A probe is underway, he added. PTI CORRHDA

