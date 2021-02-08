Suriya tests postive for COVID-19

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:13 IST
Tamil Nadu actor Suriya. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

South star Suriya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment for the virus. The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter late Sunday evening to share his diagnosis and urged his fans to be cautious amid the pandemic.

''I am undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and I am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn't returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. ''Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side,'' Suriya wrote.

Filmamker Rajsekar Pandian, close associate of the actor, gave a heath update to the star's fans in a Twitter post.

''Dear brothers and sisters Anna's fine and nothing to worry,'' he wrote. The actor was recently seen in ''Soorarai Pottru'', which released on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and backed by Suriya, the film was a biographical drama on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army officer, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

