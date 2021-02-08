Left Menu

Avril Lavigne is dating Mod Sun!

Love is in the air for singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne and rapper Mod Sun, who recently collaborated for the 2021 hit track 'Flames'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:37 IST
Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Love is in the air for singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne and rapper Mod Sun, who recently collaborated for the 2021 hit track 'Flames'. As per US Weekly, the two music stars are dating each other. A source confirmed the news to the publication, sharing "They're seeing each other."

The rapper has seemingly made their relationship official with a neck tattoo of Lavigne's name, according to TMZ. Mod Sun debuted his new tattoo on February 4. The rapper previously dated Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne. He and Thorne had a wedding ceremony and exchanged vows without legal paperwork in 2018. Mod Sun told TooFab in June 2019, "I got engaged, married, and divorced in 15 months in Hollywood, so, you know what I'm saying?"

He added, "We're out here putting rings on it! That's what our generation does, we put a ring on it, you know what I'm saying? If you do any business together, get your paperwork right." As for Lavigne, the Grammy-nominated singer married musician Deryck Whibley in 2006 in California, and the former couple split after three years together. "I am grateful for our time together, and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship," the statement regarding the estranged couple's split read.

She went on to date 'The Hills' star Brody Jenner from 2010 to 2012 before her marriage to Nickleback singer Chad Kroeger. She and the 'Photograph' singer tied the knot in July 2013 in France, separating two years later. "It is with heavy hearts that Chad and I announce our separation today," Lavigne wrote via Instagram in September 2015.

"Through not only the marriage but the music as well, we've created many unforgettable moments. We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other. To all our family, friends and fans, thank you sincerely for the support," Lavigne said at that time. US Weekly broke the news of their split one month prior, with a source saying, "It's over. He has been going around L.A. telling people that they are divorcing."

In February 2019, Lavigne called Kroeger "family," gushing, "We're actually really close, because that was a more recent relationship. He was with me through a lot and is a really protective person in my life." Lavigne most recently dated billionaire Phillip Sarofim for one year before splitting in November 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

