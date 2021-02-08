Rebel Wilson dazzles in red gown worn by Meghan Markle in 2020

Setting yet another style statement, actor Rebel Wilson recently made an appearance on the sets of her upcoming project 'Pooch Perfect' decked in a glamorous red coloured gown which has been previously worn by Meghan Markle. She shared a series of pictures of herself from the sets of the shoot on Instagram and wrote, "Loving myself SICK in this dress!"

The pictures see Wilson striking a pose as she flaunted her fit frame in the caped red-coloured dress from the British luxury brand Safiyaa. According to PEOPLE magazine, the 'Isn't It Romantic' actor accessorised the look with a matching high heels somewhat the way Meghan Markle did back in 2020 during a military music festival.

This comes just a few days after the new of her split from her boyfrint Jacob Busch. Alternatively she made an appearance at the Sunday's (local time) Super Bowl event with Adam DeVine. (ANI)

