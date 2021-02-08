Left Menu

Setting yet another style statement, actor Rebel Wilson recently made an appearance on the sets of her upcoming project 'Pooch Perfect' decked in a glamorous red coloured gown which has been previously worn by Meghan Markle.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:06 IST
Rebel Wilson dazzles in red gown worn by Meghan Markle in 2020
Actor Rebel Wilson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Setting yet another style statement, actor Rebel Wilson recently made an appearance on the sets of her upcoming project 'Pooch Perfect' decked in a glamorous red coloured gown which has been previously worn by Meghan Markle. She shared a series of pictures of herself from the sets of the shoot on Instagram and wrote, "Loving myself SICK in this dress!"

The pictures see Wilson striking a pose as she flaunted her fit frame in the caped red-coloured dress from the British luxury brand Safiyaa. According to PEOPLE magazine, the 'Isn't It Romantic' actor accessorised the look with a matching high heels somewhat the way Meghan Markle did back in 2020 during a military music festival.

This comes just a few days after the new of her split from her boyfrint Jacob Busch. Alternatively she made an appearance at the Sunday's (local time) Super Bowl event with Adam DeVine. (ANI)

