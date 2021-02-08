Writers Siddharth-Garima turn directors with 'Saale Aashiq'

Writer duo Siddharth-Garima are set to make their directorial debut with the youth drama ''Saale Aashiq''.

Backed by production and distribution studio Sony Pictures Films India, the project will go on floors in the second half of 2021. Siddharth-Garima rose to fame as writers and lyricists for their work in blockbusters such as ''Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'', ''Bajirao Mastani'', ''Padmaavat'' and ''Kabir Singh''.

The writers said the kind of stories they want to tell as directors ''need to have a very strong social message at heart''.

''We are glad that Sony Pictures Films India is equally excited to take it ahead. The studio has a team with great passion and creativity to lead the film. We are super excited to be associated with them,'' Siddharth and Garima said in a statement.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India said over the last couple of years, the studio has ramped up local production, focusing on partnering with and nurturing new and young talent. ''Be it writers, directors or actors; we are extremely supportive of creating an ecosystem that brings forth new stories, offers fresh perspectives and highlights genuine talent. ''Siddharth and Garima have enthralled audiences worldwide with their rich, vibrant characters and stories. It's high time that they turn directors. We are excited to be with them on this journey with 'Saale Aashiq'. It's a story that is set to resonate with the youth of our times,'' Krishnani said.

The film's cast will be announced soon.

