Michael B Jordan's girlfriend Lori Harvey reacts to his Super Bowl commercial

Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan's girlfriend and comedian-host Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey reacted to her boyfriend's Amazon commercial, during Super Bowl LV on Sunday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:10 IST
Michael B. Jordan. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan's girlfriend and comedian-host Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey reacted to her boyfriend's Amazon commercial, during Super Bowl LV on Sunday (local time). The 'Creed' star's girlfriend took to her Instagram and gushed over her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan in his commercial for Amazon.

The giggling 24-year-old filmed the entire ad and shared it on her Instagram Story. It was accompanied by heart-eyed emojis and a sweet caption reading, "Congratulations on your Superbowl commercial baby @michaelbjordan." She also panned her camera to her boo to make sure her 3.2 million followers got a glimpse of her smiling man. Michael, who went Instagram official with Harvey in January, also shared her IG Story on his own account and added a few excited emojis of his own.

As per E! News, during the commercial, Michael performs standard tasks that are commonly answered by Alexa, including reading recipe ingredients, translating words and phrases into a different language, or controlling household appliances. Towards the end of the commercial, Michael could be seen sitting in a bubble bath with the homeowner in a candlelit room as he recited an audiobook to her, with her confused husband on the opposite side of the door. (ANI)

