Jamie Lee Curtis cast in ‘Borderlands’ movie adaptation

09-02-2021
Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis has been roped in to star alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in the film adaptation of popular video game ''Borderlands''.

According to Variety, Eli Roth is directing the movie from a script by Emmy-winning ''Chernobyl'' creator Craig Mazin.

The ''Borderlands'' video game series launched in 2009, with Gearbox Software. The latest version of the game, ''Borderlands 3'', came out in September 2019. In the film Blanchett will play the legendary thief Lilith, while Hart will essay the role of skilled soldier Roland. Curtis has been roped in to play Tannis, an archeologist on Pandora who might have the key to find a vault filled with alien weapon technology. Tannis shares a complicated history with Lilith.

“Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a life long dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humor, warmth and brilliance to the role of Tannis,” Roth said in a statement.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing Borderlands via their Arad Productions banner along with Picturestart's Erik Feig. The executive producers are Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the ''Borderlands'' video game franchise and founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

