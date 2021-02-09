Left Menu

Peter Dinklage to voice star in, produce 'This Was Our Pact' movie

Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage has been roped in to voice one of the lead characters in the upcoming animated feature This Was Our Pact, based on the best-selling graphic novel by Ryan Andrews.According to Variety, Dinklage will voice a mysterious and charismatic bear in the movie described as a magical family adventure.He will also produce the animated feature along with David Ginsberg via their production company Estuary Films.This Was our Pact focuses on a young boy named Ben and his classmates.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:42 IST
Peter Dinklage to voice star in, produce 'This Was Our Pact' movie

Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage has been roped in to voice one of the lead characters in the upcoming animated feature “This Was Our Pact,” based on the best-selling graphic novel by Ryan Andrews.

According to Variety, Dinklage will voice a “mysterious and charismatic bear” in the movie described as a magical family adventure.

He will also produce the animated feature along with David Ginsberg via their production company Estuary Films.

''This Was our Pact” focuses on a young boy named Ben and his classmates. It is set on the night of the annual Autumn Equinox Festival, when the town gathers to float paper lanterns down the river. The youngsters decide to find out if the legend about the lanterns soaring off to the Milky Way and turning into stars is true. Ultimately, they find themselves on an extraordinary journey filled with wondrous new sights and strange characters (including Dinklage’s talking bear) with only two rules: No one looks back and no one turns for home.

“Song of the Sea'' screenwriter Will Collins will pen the script. The film is a collaboration between Estuary Films and veteran animator Ken Duncan’s Duncan Studio team. Dinklage has previously voiced roles in animated movies “The Croods,” “The Angry Birds” and “Ice Age” franchises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be announced

In the year since the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant crashed into a hillside on a foggy morning, killing all nine aboard, theres been plenty of finger-pointing over the cause of the tragedy.Bryants widow blamed the pilot. She and families ...

The Expendables 4: Patrick Hughes returns as director, know more on ‘A Christmas Story’

The avid action movie lovers would be disappointed to know that the much-awaited movie The Expendables 4 would be the final installment in the franchise. However, they are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming installment of The Expendables...

IBM, Shree Cement collaborate

IBM on Tuesday announced acollaboration with Shree Cement Limited to run its databaseand core business applications using AIX and Red Hat on IBMPOWER9-based IBM Power Systems.The new solution allowed the cement producer to operatehorizontal...

SC stays arrest of MP Shashi Tharoor, others in FIRs lodged for their alleged “misleading'' tweets on Jan 26 tractor rally violence.

SC stays arrest of MP Shashi Tharoor, others in FIRs lodged for their alleged misleading tweets on Jan 26 tractor rally violence....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021