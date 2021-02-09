Left Menu

Peter Dinklage to lend his voice for 'This Was Our Pact'

As the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and what is better than tuning in to an animated movie? Actor Peter Dinklage is coming up with an animated feature that could be the stress buster amid the ongoing health crisis.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:46 IST
Peter Dinklage to lend his voice for 'This Was Our Pact'
Peter Dinklage. Image Credit: ANI

As the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and what is better than tuning in to an animated movie? Actor Peter Dinklage is coming up with an animated feature that could be the stress buster amid the ongoing health crisis. As per Variety, the Emmy-winning actor is set to voice one of the lead characters in the upcoming animated feature 'This Was Our Pact', based on the best-selling graphic novel by Ryan Andrews.

Dinklage, who is also bankrolling the forthcoming film with his and David Ginsberg's production company Estuary Films, will be lending his voice for the character of a mysterious and charismatic bear. The animated film revolves around a young boy named Ben and his classmates. It is set on the night of the annual Autumn Equinox Festival when the town gathers to float paper lanterns down the river. The youngsters have made a pact to find out if the legend about the lanterns soaring off to the Milky Way and turning into stars is true. Ultimately, they find themselves on an extraordinary journey filled with wondrous new sights and strange characters (including Dinklage's talking bear) with only two rules: No one looks back and no one turns for home.

The upcoming film is a collaboration between Estuary Films and veteran animator Ken Duncan's Duncan Studio team, with additional development financing and support from Corus Entertainment's Nelvana. Rob Hollocks, Josh Feldman, and Estuary's Brad Saunders will also serve as producers. Will Collins, screenwriter of Apple TV Plus' Golden Globe-nominated 'Wolfwalkers' and the Oscar-nominated 'Song of the Sea', will write the script.

Dinklage has previously lent his voice for roles in 'The Croods', 'The Angry Birds' and 'Ice Age' franchises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be announced

In the year since the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant crashed into a hillside on a foggy morning, killing all nine aboard, theres been plenty of finger-pointing over the cause of the tragedy.Bryants widow blamed the pilot. She and families ...

The Expendables 4: Patrick Hughes returns as director, know more on ‘A Christmas Story’

The avid action movie lovers would be disappointed to know that the much-awaited movie The Expendables 4 would be the final installment in the franchise. However, they are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming installment of The Expendables...

IBM, Shree Cement collaborate

IBM on Tuesday announced acollaboration with Shree Cement Limited to run its databaseand core business applications using AIX and Red Hat on IBMPOWER9-based IBM Power Systems.The new solution allowed the cement producer to operatehorizontal...

SC stays arrest of MP Shashi Tharoor, others in FIRs lodged for their alleged “misleading'' tweets on Jan 26 tractor rally violence.

SC stays arrest of MP Shashi Tharoor, others in FIRs lodged for their alleged misleading tweets on Jan 26 tractor rally violence....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021