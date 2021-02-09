Left Menu

'Bombay Begums' to release on Netflix on International Women's Day

Director Alankrita Shrivastavas Bombay Begums, a series exploring the lives of five modern Indian women in Mumbai, is all set to premiere on Netflix on the International Womens Day on March 8.The series stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand along with Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber and Danish Husain.Shrivastava, best known for her films Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly Kitty Aur Vo Chamakate Sitaare, hoped that women in India, and across the world will connect with the story.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:40 IST
'Bombay Begums' to release on Netflix on International Women's Day

Director Alankrita Shrivastava's ''Bombay Begums'', a series exploring the lives of five modern Indian women in Mumbai, is all set to premiere on Netflix on the International Women's Day on March 8.

The series stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand along with Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber and Danish Husain.

Shrivastava, best known for her films ''Lipstick Under My Burkha'' and ''Dolly Kitty Aur Vo Chamakate Sitaare'', hoped that women in India, and across the world will connect with the story. ''The series explores the complex journey of working Indian women who are ambitious for power and success, but have many other battles to fight too. It's the story of their daily hustle, the story of their dreams - sometimes buried, sometimes fulfilled,'' Shrivastav, the series creator and director, said in a statement.

The director said she has tried to create a world that reflects the realities of urban working women. ''I hope audiences relate to the characters and find pieces of their own journey reflected in the story. I am excited and proud that Bombay Begums is coming on Netflix on the occasion of International Women’s Day.'' Produced by Endemol Shine India, Endeavor Content, Chernin Entertainment, the story revolves around five women across generations who wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five rescued after house collapse in Delhi

Five people were rescued after a house collapsed in Sadar Bazar area of North Delhi on Tuesday morning, fire service officials said.A call about the house collapse was received at around 10.30 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot...

Veteran IT Industry leader, Shigeru Harasawa, joins Sales Acceleration Company, Vymo, as Japan President

Tokyo Japan, February 9 ANIPRNewswire Vymo, the Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for over 125,000 users in 60 plus leading financial institutions across the World, today announced that veteran IT Industry leader, Shigeru Harasawa, has ...

Intellipaat & NASSCOM FutureSkills® join hands to train professionals on digital skills like AWS, DevOps and Web Development

Bengaluru Karnataka India, February 9 ANIPRNewswire Intellipaat, Indias leading executive online education platform, in partnership with NASSCOM FutureSkills, has announced the launch of 3 digital skills programme for training young profess...

Likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be announced

In the year since the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant crashed into a hillside on a foggy morning, killing all nine aboard, theres been plenty of finger-pointing over the cause of the tragedy.Bryants widow blamed the pilot. She and families ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021