'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' actor Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58

Updated: 09-02-2021 14:51 IST
Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, died on Tuesday due to heart attack. He was 58.

Neetu Kapoor, wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor, was the first to confirm the news on Instagram.

She wrote ''RIP'' alongside a picture of her brother-in-law. Brother Randhir Kapoor said Rajiv Kapoor died due to heart attack ''He passed away about 1.30 pm due to heart attack,'' Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 film ''Ek Jaan Hain Hum'', but made first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster ''Ram Teri Ganga Maili'' (1985), which was Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture.

He went on to feature in films like ''Aasmaan'', ''Lover Boy'', ''Zabardast'' and ''Hum To Chale Pardes''.

Rajiv Kapoor's last film as a leading man was 1990's ''Zimmedaar''. A lesser known face from the famous Kapoor film clan, he then made a switch to production and direction.

His first production was ''Henna'' (1991), directed by his brother Randhir Kapoor.

In 1996, Rajiv Kapoor made his feature directorial debut with ''PremGranth'', starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

He also produced the Rishi Kapoor-directed 1999 romance drama ''Aa Ab Laut Chalen''. In 2001, the married architect Aarti Sabharwal, but the couple divorced later.

Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters -- Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year.

The actor was set to make a comeback to the screen with sports drama ''Toolsidas Junior'', starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Produced by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Bhushan Kumar and directed by Mridul, the movie was announced in December last year.

Mourning Rajiv Kapoor's death, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar said she is ''deeply saddened''.

''I just got to know about the passing away of the talented actor Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of Raj Kapoor Sahab. I'm deeply saddened by the news. May his soul rest in peace,'' Mangeshkar tweeted.

Director-producer Naved Jaffrey remembered Rajiv Kapoor as someone with ''a pure heart and a very nice human being''. ''May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family,'' Jaffery wrote on Twitter.

Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor offered his deepest condolences to the Kapoor family.

''Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! May his soul rest in peace,'' he tweeted.

Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), a trade union which looks after the rights and welfare of its members in the entertainment industry also expressed its deepest condolences on the demise of Rajiv Kapoor.

The late actor was a CINTAA member since October 1983, the association said on Twitter.

''Sad to hear of the passing away of #RajivKapoor (Chimpu) ji ! Deepest condolences to the family! RIP,'' producer Girish Johar tweeted. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh said he was ''devasted'' with the news of Rajiv's demise.

''Devastated! Another big loss to the family Folded hands one of my most favourite people in the world. Love him so so dearly. Don’t remember a Happy Moment without him. Chimpu uncle we will miss you,'' he wrote on the micrblogging site. Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid remembered Rajiv Kapoor as ''one of the most versatile'' actors of his time.

''My heartfelt condolences to the entire Kapoor family. #OmShanti,'' director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote.

