FICCI FLO Organises Interstate Meet at Ahmedabad

FLO organized its Annual Interstate Meet "Vagyo re Dhol" for 2020-21 under the Presidentship of Mrs. Tarunaben Patel at Ahmedabad on February 9th to the 11th, 2021. Hosted by the Ahmedabad Chapter. which had a definite momentum with over 100 women entrepreneurs from across the country led by FLO National President JahnabiPhookan. Over 100 Entrepreneurs & professionals members from Ahmedabad and 12 pan-India Chapters - Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Pune Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Coimbatore & Uttarakhand attended the Meet. FLO, The women’s wing of the Federation of Indian chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) Interstate meet, is an annual feature organized by the different chapters in various parts of the country is being hosted by FLO’s Ahmedabad Chapter, marking the end of the pandemic. The Interstate Meet was today inaugurated by FLO National President Ms. JahnabiPhookan along with an Exhibition titled “FLO FIAIR” - An expo, showcasing the local art and culture. The interstate spread over Three days includes an extraordinary amalgamation of intellectually stimulating discussions, entertainment and networking as also a rare blend of learning sessions, members bonding over lunches and dinners. The interstate is also a part of FLO support and participation in the Ministry of Tourism’s initiative, “Dekho apnadesh” as a conscious effort to help thousands of women who are part of the tourism industry and economically hit during the pandemic times. Actress Deepti Bhatnagar, Pooja Batra, District Collector, Anand, Mr. R.G. Gohil were Guests of Honour at the Inauguration Meet. To have a taste and feel of real Gujarat and bring the members closer to the grandeur of the region’s culture, the members witnessed the rich Gujarat crafts, tourism, dress, cuisine, art, music etc. “The Interstate Meet is a common platform for experience sharing showcasing, mentoring & networking of our dynamic pan-India members. Our objective is to bring together women entrepreneurs and professionals from Delhi and 17 Chapters across India and provide a perfect milieu for exchange of ideas and meeting of the minds. Our endeavour is to develop the wisdom to lead; coming together as strong voice for and by women,” said Ms. JahnabiPhookan, National President, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) speaking on the occasion. The interstate also celebrated the work done by the chapter towards FLO Village Adoption Programme (VAP) that aims at facilitating a model village with equitable access to resources. The objective is to empower women in rural India, thereby eradicating poverty and unemployment and develop it in line with Honourable Prime Minister’s aspirational districts. The National initiative led by National President, JahnabiPhookan aims at skill enhancement of women and ending gender discriminations, at the same time protecting and conserving environment & natural resources. FICCI FLO Ahmedabad Chapter under the leadership of Chairperson, Ms. Taruna Patel adopted 7 villages in Kheda District with an intention to make a difference with a sustainable impact on the whole village-mainly women & children to make it Atmanirbhar Villages. On 9th February, Rasnol (Gabapura) village was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Ms. Jagrutiben Pandya, Chairperson of Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights & FLO National President, Ms. JahnabiPhookan. Other distinguished guests who attended were FLO Past Presidents, Chapter Chairs pan India & NGO Nivedita Foundation Chairperson, Mrs. Nipa Patel. Congratulating Taruna Patel on her tremendous work on Village Adoption Program, Jahnabi said that, “I have tried my best to incorporate the sustainable livelihood generation for economic upliftment as national initiatives for FLO, as I firmly believe that economic empowerment of women is the most viable solution to integrate women to the developmental goals of the nation. The current times are even more difficult, unprecedented and challenging times and sustainability is the keyword today to face these challenges.” The highlight of this event was the ‘Gujarat Garvi Awards’, which was awarded to the 12 Women achievers acknowledging their contribution in the field of woman entrepreneurship in various fields which was represented by Bollywood Actor, Ms. Ameesha Patel. The event was also followed with the folk dance and cultural music where Ms Prapti Mehta, Folk Singer of international fame gave an outstanding performance. On this occasion, Chairperson of FICCI FLO-Ahmedabad Chapter, Ms. Taruna Patel said that, “We are very overwhelmed as we got the chance to host this Interstate meet by showcasing the culture of Gujarat to our FLO members pan India and provide a perfect milieu for exchange of ideas and meeting of the minds.” About FICCI FLOFICCI FLO is the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). An all India forum for women, FLO has its headquarters in New Delhi, with 17 chapters covering different geographical regions of India. FLO represents entrepreneurs and professionals. FLO Ahmedabad Chapter was established in 2010. FICCI stands for a definitive voice for the industry to assist in the growth and development of the country and to do so in a manner that brings stature and recognition globally.

