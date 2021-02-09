Diana Penty starts shooting for her Malayalam debut

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:22 IST
Actor Diana Penty on Tuesday commenced shooting for her next, a currently untitled movie with South star Dulquer Salmaan that will mark her foray in the Malayalam cinema.

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news, posting a picture with Salmaan. ''Cheers to new beginnings! Super excited to join @dqsalmaan, @rosshanandrrews and the whole crew on this new journey - my first Malayalam film! Looking forward to the ride,'' Penty captioned the post. The film is being directed by noted filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, best known for movies like ''Notebook'' and ''Evidam Swargamanu''.

Salmaan, popular for movies such as ''Ustad Hotel'', ''Bangalore Days'' and ''O Kadhal Kanamani'', is also backing the project through his production banner Wayfarer Films.

Formerly a model, Penty started her acting journey with 2010's ''Cocktail'', co-starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Over the years, she has acted in movies such as ''Happy Bhaag Jayegi'' and ''Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran''.

Her upcoming projects include ''Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love'', in which she will star alongside Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

The film is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

