Left Menu

After shocking documentary, Britney Spears receives support from Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears received support from fellow musicians Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves after the recently released FX documentary exposed the hardships, she's faced from tabloids amid her conservatorship battle.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:46 IST
After shocking documentary, Britney Spears receives support from Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves
Britney Spears (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears received support from fellow musicians Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves after the recently released FX documentary exposed the hardships, she's faced from tabloids amid her conservatorship battle. According to E! News, some of the biggest women in music are banding together to stand behind Britney after FX released the latest episode of its docuseries 'The New York Times Presents', with the new episode 'Framing Britney Spears', recounting the pop star's life in the spotlight and her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears.

Kacey Musgraves took to her Twitter handle and wrote it's "plaguing" her that "nobody knows if @britneyspears is truly okay." The six-time Grammy winner continued, "Really hoping that if she isn't, she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a s--t about her well-being."

Miley Cyrus, during her Super Bowl performance, also gave Britney a shoutout when singing "Party in the U.S.A." After singing the lyrics, "That's when the DJ dropped my favourite tune/ And a Britney song was on," she said at the end of the verse, "Hey, we love Britney." As per E! News, the eye-opening documentary has motivated many A-listers to voice their public support of the 'Gimme More' singer and throw their weight behind the global #FreeBritney movement to end her conservatorship of more than 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar police raid headquarters of Suu Kyi's NLD party - lawmakers

Police in Myanmar raided the headquarters of Aung San Suu Kyis National League for Democracy NLD party in Yangon late on Tuesday, two elected lawmakers from the party said. The raid was carried out by about a dozen police personnel, who for...

Rajasthan Budget session to begin on Wednesday

The Budget session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin from Wednesday with Governor Kalraj Mishras address, according to a statement. This will be the sixth session of the fifteenth assembly. Governor Mishra will deliver his ad...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm TOP STORIES DEL26 UKD-2NDLD FLOOD Ukhand disaster Toll rises to 31, race against time to rescue those trapped in tunnel DehradunJoshimath The death toll from the Uttarakhand glacier disaster rose to 31 ...

Trying to prepare scoping paper to quickly start FTA review with Japan, ASEAN: Goyal

The Commerce and Industry Ministry is trying to prepare a roadmap and a scoping paper to quickly start review of respective free trade agreements with Japan and ASEAN, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.The Commerce and Industry Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021