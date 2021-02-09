Maluma's meet-and-greet gets shut down due to fans breaking COVID orders

Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:21 IST
Maluma (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma's meet-and-greet in Miami last week was shut down by authorities after a mob of fans broke coronavirus protocols and gathered in the streets to see him. In an Instagram video that Maluma shared from the event, the mob of fans can be seen surrounding his SUV cheering for the singer and attempting to take photos as Maluma, who was wearing a mask, waved to the crowd from outside the vehicle's sunroof.

In an Instagram post last Tuesday, the 27-year-old star had encouraged his fans to show up to an art gallery in Wynwood, a neighborhood in Miami, and meet him to celebrate his new visual album '7 Dias en Jamaica'. As per E! News, when Maluma rolled up to the event in an SUV, a massive crowd of people, some without masks, swarmed around the singer, which clearly violated the city's COVID-19 social distancing rules. The event was shut down by authorities due to this violation of COVID-19 orders.

Maluma's surprise new album is a conceptual and visual project that follows the singer during seven days in Jamaica. The first track, 'Tonika', features Ziggy Marley, son of Bob Marley. (ANI)

