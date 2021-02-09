Rajiv Kapoor cremated in presence of family and friends

Left Menu

Several industry personalities, including Lata Mangeshkar, Manoj Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and family members Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani condoled Rajiv Kapoors demise on social media.The Kapoor family lost Ritu Nanda and Rishi Kapoor last year in January and April, respectively.Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum, but made first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili 1985, which was Raj Kapoors last directorial venture.

Family, friends and prominent Bollywood personalities bid adieu to actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, as he was cremated here on Tuesday evening.

Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest among three brothers and two sisters - Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain, died in the afternoon following a heart attack. He was 58.

''He passed away about 1.30 pm due to heart attack,'' veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told PTI earlier in the day.

Rajiv Kapoor, known for films like ''Ram Teri Ganga Maili'' and ''Lover Boy'', was cremated in Chembur, a suburb in eastern Mumbai, around 7 pm. Randhir Kapoor and nephew, actor Ranbir Kapoor led the funeral procession.

Family and close friends from the film industry were also seen at Rajiv Kapoor's Chembur bungalow to pay their last respects.

Actor Neetu Kapoor arrived with son Ranbir Kapoor at the late actor's residence. Ranbir Kapoor was later joined by his actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Aadar Jain, son of Rima Jain, along with his rumoured girlfriend, actor Tara Sutaria were spotted as well. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, actors Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Sonali Bendre, and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also in attendance at Rajiv Kapoor's residence. Several industry personalities, including Lata Mangeshkar, Manoj Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and family members Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani condoled Rajiv Kapoor's demise on social media.

The Kapoor family lost Ritu Nanda and Rishi Kapoor last year in January and April, respectively.

Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 film ''Ek Jaan Hain Hum'', but made first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster ''Ram Teri Ganga Maili'' (1985), which was Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture. He went on to feature in films like ''Aasmaan'', ''Lover Boy'', ''Zabardast'' and ''Hum To Chale Pardes''.

Rajiv Kapoor's last film as a hero was 1990's ''Zimmedaar''. He then made a switch to production and direction with films like ''Henna'', ''Aa Ab Laut Chalen'', and ''Prem Granth'' respectively. The actor was set to make a comeback to the screen with sports drama ''Toolsidas Junior'', starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

