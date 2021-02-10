Left Menu

People News Roundup: UK's Princess Eugenie has had baby son; The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies at age 76 and more

Eugenie, the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and her son are both doing well, the palace said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK's Princess Eugenie has had baby son: Buckingham Palace

Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, has given birth to her first child, a baby son, with husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. Eugenie, the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen's third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and her son are both doing well, the palace said.

The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies at age 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of legendary Motown group The Supremes, died on Monday at the age of 76, her publicist said. Wilson died suddenly at her home in Henderson, Nevada, according to her publicist. No cause of death was released.

