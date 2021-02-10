Left Menu

Kriti Sanon to reunite with Tiger Shroff for Vikas Bahl's 'Ganapath'

Actor Kriti Sanon has been roped in as a leading lady for Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath, the makers announced on Wednesday. Bahl said Sanon is the right choice for the female lead as she has a riveting screen presence.I am confident she will make a perfect action heroine.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:45 IST
Kriti Sanon to reunite with Tiger Shroff for Vikas Bahl's 'Ganapath'

Actor Kriti Sanon has been roped in as a leading lady for Tiger Shroff-starrer ''Ganapath'', the makers announced on Wednesday. The action-packed thriller, to be directed by Vikas Bahl, will mark Sanon's reunion with Shroff, who co-starred with her in their Bollywood debut movie ''Heropanti'' in 2014.

The 30-year-old actor said she is thrilled to re-unite with Shroff after a gap of seven years.

''I am thrilled to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I’ve been wanting to explore the genre of action since a while now and I’m super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment. I’m glad to be starting my journey with such a cool character,'' Sanon said in a statement. Bahl said Sanon is the right choice for the female lead as she has a ''riveting screen presence''.

''I am confident she will make a perfect action heroine. I am excited and looking forward to working with the two wonderful artists,'' the filmmaker said.

''Ganapath'' will be produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co.

Expressing hope, Bhagnani said the film will turn out to be great with with Shroff and Sanon coming together for it.

''We are very excited to have Kriti aboard as our leading lady. With Tiger and Kriti together, the screen is likely to catch the right kind of fire. Mark my words she is going to blow everyone's mind in her new action avatar,'' he said.

The project is currently in pre-production stage and will go on the floors soon. It will be released in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says will not fully comply with India govt orders to take down some accounts

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would not fully comply with orders from Prime Minister Narendra Modis government to take down some accounts as it does not believe the orders are consistent with Indian law. It has permanently suspended some a...

96 arrests in 93 sedition cases in 2019: Govt

As many as 93 cases of sedition were registered in different parts of the country in 2019 in which 96 people were arrested, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said chargesheets were fil...

Berger Paints Q3 net jumps 51.2 pc to Rs 275 cr

Berger Paints on Tuesday reported a 51.2 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.It had posted a net profit of Rs 181.9 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.Revenue from...

The Research and Scholastic Development Team (RSDT) of SIBM Pune organized its annual flagship event 'Budget Symposium'

Pune Maharashtra India, February 10 ANISRV Media The Research and Scholastic Development Team RSDT of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune SIBM Pune organized its annual flagship event Budget Symposium online on the 7th of Febru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021