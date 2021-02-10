Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

The upcoming Avatar 2 was certainly a highly awaited science fiction film of the last decade after the release of Avatar in 2009. But we all know, the release of Avatar 2 by the end of 2020 was not possible due to multiple postponements and other reasons.

Titanic's director, James Cameron already finished the photography needed for Avatar 2. While the filming for Avatar 3 continues, the producer Jon Landau has been sharing interesting and exciting updates from the set.

"Tomorrow, as part of our Behind Pandora stories, we will be featuring concept artist Jonathan Bach," Jon Landau wrote on Instagram. "In advance of that, I thought I would share a concept illustration he created of the Metkayina village. This is just one of the many incredible images that he and the rest of our art department have created for the Avatar sequels. Thank you to everyone on the production design team!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Landau (@jonplandau)

Preliminary shoot for Avatar 2 commenced in Manhattan Beach, California on August 15, 2017. But the production was halted last year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

James Cameron is considered a wonderful director for simultaneously working on Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. Michelle Yeoh, the Malaysian actress, who rose to fame for her intense role in Tomorrow Never Dies, joined James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar sequels as Dr. Karina Mogue. She will be seen playing the role of a scientist.

In a recent media conversation, Titanic-actress Kate Winslet extolled James Cameron's process of filming multiple sequels simultaneously. "He's got a lot more time to make [Avatar] than he ever had with Titanic. There's a process he's entered into, a rhythm, that's really quite relaxed. He's so intricately connected with that entire world because he created it, so there's a confidence in him that breathes collaboration and conversation," Winslet opined.Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Alita: Battle Angel 2: Robert Rodriguez, James Cameron always intend for multiple sequels