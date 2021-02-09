Left Menu

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Robert Rodriguez, James Cameron always intend for multiple sequels

Updated: 09-02-2021 17:56 IST
The franchise lovers can see the Vengeful Alita in the (possible) upcoming Alita: Battle Angel 2 due to Hugo's demise. Image Credit: Facebook / Alita: Battle Angel

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is undeniably a highly demanding movie, and the franchise lovers are passionately waiting for its release. An online group known as The Alita Army has been actively campaigning for the second movie. Read more to get latest updates on it.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is not officially confirmed. Edward Norton' casting in a non-speaking role as Nova in this film was intended to be a setup for the sequel. Norton refused to appear in James Cameron's Avatar 2 so that he can make the cameo appearance in the second movie.

The director, Robert Rodriguez and producer James Cameron had always intended for Alita: Battle Angel 2 and multiple sequels. Rodriguez is still holding out hope for the second movie.

While being asked on Alita: Battle Angel 2 during an interview with Forbes, Robert Rodriguez said, "I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney+, so that is worth the conversation. I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels. It's already a pre-sold concept, it's already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it's delivered to them in a way that's the easiest for them to consume. So, it's not a bad idea."

The franchise lovers can see the Vengeful Alita in the (possible) upcoming Alita: Battle Angel 2 due to Hugo's demise. The cast will include Rosa Salazar as Alita, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Mahershala Ali as Vector.

"I would play Alita till my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could," Rosa Salazar said. However, Christoph Waltz (who was seen as Dr Dyson) in the first movie, said in April 2020 that he didn't hear any discussions about a potential sequel to the film.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

