Theatrical release date of 'Liger' to be announced tomorrow, says Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday teased the release date of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Liger.' The 'My Name Is Khan' filmmaker took to Twitter and shared that the movie will see a theatrical release. He also said that the announcement of the release date of 'Liger' will be made on Thursday at 8: 14 a.m.

Alongside the post, Johar shared a clip featuring Panday and Charmme Kaur. In the video, the 'Student of The Year 2' star shared that the movie will be released in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. "It's going to be one dhamaakedar punch of entertainment which crosses all language barriers! #Liger is coming to theatres near you...tune in tomorrow for the release date announcement at 8:14am! #SaalaCrossbreed," wrote Karan Johar.

Earlier, Johar, who has co-produced the project, shared the poster on January 18, and wrote, "Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday." The poster shows Deverakonda in a boxer's avatar, while the faces of a lion and a tiger can be seen in the background.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects. Ananya, who had started her career with Karan's 'Student of the Year 2', was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter. Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next directorial, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (ANI)

