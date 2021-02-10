Coming 2 America trailer teases returning of many characters from first movie

Coming 2 America is the sequel of the 1988 original film Coming to America. After over 30 years, the comedy movie is returning with the legendary actors Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. Amazon already released a trailer of Eddie Murphy-starred Coming 2 America. The comedian-actor will reprise the role of Akeem Joffer of Zamunda.

The Coming 2 America trailer starts with the caption "After 30 years an icon returns." He is now a King and back in America. Akeem makes his way back to the Queens and discovers that he had a son in America. Akeem's father had a wish to make Akeem's son the Crown Prince. To honor his father's wish, Akeem once again travels to America to find his son to take him to Zamunda.

The Coming 2 America trailer assures to provide lots of amusement and enjoyment. It seems the sequel might bring more comedy than the original one. The official synopsis is as follows:

"Set after the events of the first film, former Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honoring his royal father's (James Earl Jones) dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America once again." – Paramount Pictures.

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer and screenplayed by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield. The story is based on the characters created by Eddie Murphy by Blaustein, Sheffield, and Justin Kanew.

Coming 2 America also welcomes back James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem's ailing father as well as Shari Headley as Queen Lisa Joffer and Akeem's wife. Fans will also see other familiar faces from the 1988 film including John Amos, Paul Bates, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Garcelle Beauvais, and Louie Anderson.

New faces coming to 2 America include Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

Coming 2 America is set to release digitally in Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. Stay tuned with us for the latest updates on the Amazon Prime movies.

