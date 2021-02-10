Left Menu

Indiana Jones 5’s story may revolve around searching for Fountain of Youth
Indiana Jones film franchise began in 1981 based on the adventures of Dr. Henry Walton 'Indiana' Jones, Jr., a fictional professor of archaeology. Image Credit: Facebook / Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones 5 is due to be released next year and is currently under development. The franchise director, James Mangold has recently hinted in his tweet that the setting of the film might be the 1960s.

"The Velvet Underground are fucking great. That's it. That's my tweet. (Note -- I'm mentally living in 60's NYC right now cause that's where all the movies I'm working on take place)."

Unfortunately, the Indiana Jones 5's plot or summary is kept under wrap. But a recent rumor claims that the story might revolve around the search for the Fountain of Youth. According to We Got This Cover, the upcoming movie will start with Indiana Jones getting retired and enjoying his retirement life with Marion Ravenwood. After that, he may involve in discovering the Fountain of Youth after he learns that several vials of water said to be from the fabled monument are real, which involves a trip to the Bermuda Triangle.

However, the producer Frank Marshall confirmed that the untitled Indiana Jones 5 will be a sequel and the drafting of script was started in May 2020. Disney CEO, Bob Iger also hinted that the particular movie is the end of the franchise.

Indiana Jones film franchise began in 1981 based on the adventures of Dr. Henry Walton 'Indiana' Jones, Jr., a fictional professor of archaeology. After 2008's fourth installment titled Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the filming for the fifth sequel was planned.

The viewers may be wondering about the final release date of Indiana Jones 5. The release dates were changed several times. Disney earlier announced that the fifth film would be released on July 19, 2019. Again on April 25, 2017, the official Star Wars website postponed Indiana Jones 5's release date to July 10, 2020. The film missed the 2020 release date and shortly thereafter, Disney postponed the film's release date to July 9, 2021. Now the film has been delayed for the Covid-19 pandemic. Finally, the film is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.

