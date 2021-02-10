Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69’s preview cites fierce battle, release possible on Feb 20

We are still away from the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 for another 10 days. The manga enthusiasts in Japan and across the world were quite disappointed due to the long hiatus between Chapter 68 and 69. Read further to know what you can have in the next season.

The upcoming Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 can show Goku and Vegeta learning a few new techniques. A possible clash between Granola and Goku is expected in the imminent chapter.

Vegeta is likely to be ready for some action. Chapter 69 of Dragon Ball Super will be astonished to see Granola training with an objective to become stronger so that he can beat the revived Frieza.

The spoilers of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 can elaborate the meaning behind the words of Oracle fish where it cites, "The Balance of the 7th Universe is changing soon, the Strongest fighter of the Universe will be born…" The manga lovers believe that Granola can become stronger soon than Goku or there could be a totally new character introduced in the manga storyline.

Goku and Vegeta, as discussed above, are learning some new techniques, the reason is Beerus dropped a hint that the Gods have a plenty of tricks in their arsenal apart from the Ultra Instinct.

According to BlockToro, the preview of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 is 'New Arc (Granola the Survivor Saga) A fierce battle involving the Universe begins!'

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 is expected to be released on February 20, 2021. The raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before the original release. It will be available in English and Spanish through both the web and mobile applications in February.

You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1004: Will Orochi die or fake his death? Possible release on Feb 14