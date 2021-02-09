One Piece Chapter 1004: Will Orochi die or fake his death? Possible release on Feb 14

The recent release of One Piece Chapter 1003 highly excited the manga lovers in Japan and across the world. Now they are ardently looking forward to the updates on One Piece Chapter 1004. Read further to know what you can have in the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1004 is likely to show the hybrid form of Kaido. One Piece manga writer, Eiichiro Oda has expertise in twisting the plot with unexpected events and he is also being credited for giving to every character. In his story, every character gets proper screentime. This is Oda's USP.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 1004 can also show Orochi's real demise or his ability to fake death as he has multiple heads. Earlier, Orochi's secret tie-up with the Cipher Pol (CPO) was exposed and they continue to conspire on how to take out the remaining pirates.

According to BlockToro, Kaido and Pirate-Samurai-Mink alliance both will lose their numbers in One Piece Chapter 1004. However, the manga story will shift the focus from the rooftop fight and provide updates on the matchups.

Kaido easily defeats the Supernova or something bad happens to them, which would make a good cliffhanger and end the manga arc Act 3 on a tragedy, BlockToro noted. CPO has fixed its gaze on the fight between Kaido and Luffy and noting everything. As said earlier, Orochi is secretly working with CPO and planning a big thing to make happen in One Piece Chapter 1004.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1004 are yet to be out. The manga lovers are excited as the original release will take place on Sunday, February 14. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

