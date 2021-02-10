Left Menu

'Search Party' renewed for season five by HBO Max

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:32 IST
'Search Party' renewed for season five by HBO Max

HBO Max has handed a fifth season order to black comedy series ''Search Party''.

The renewal comes as the WarnerMedia-owned streamer signed a two-year overall deal with the show's creators Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss.

Under the pact, Rogers and Bliss will develop ''new programming'' for the streaming service, a press release by HBO Max read.

''We are thrilled that HBO Max has not only given the world a fifth season of 'Search Party', but also shown this much faith in our partnership with them as we develop new projects for the platform,'' Bliss and Rogers said.

''Potential titles for upcoming shows include 'Monkeys Love Manhattan' and 'The Pineapple Predicament'. Those aren't actual shows we would ever pitch but it exhibits that we can make up titles if we need to,'' they added.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, hailed the duo as ''masters of genre-blending'' content.

''It's been a joy working with them – they are whip-smart, wildly funny and have such a distinctive worldview – we couldn't be happier that they are continuing to call HBO Max their home,'' Aubrey added.

''Search Party'', featuring Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner, initially started on TBS network in 2016 but was picked by HBO Max after three seasons. The show premiered on the streaming service last month.

The show follows best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) go through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial.

In season four, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker ''Chip'' (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory.

''Search Party'' is executive produced by Rogers, Bliss, Michael Showalter, Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh University announces admissions-2021 for distance education programs

Chandigarh India, February 10 ANINewsVoir Adopting blended and technology-driven learning for its distance education programs, the Institute of Distance and Online Learning of Chandigarh University has announced admissions to January-2021 i...

Hindalco consolidated Q3 soars 77 pc to Rs 1,877 cr

Hindalco Industries on Wednesday reported 76.74 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 1,877 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year mainly driven by...

Three die as car plunges into canal in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 10 PTI Three people including awoman died after the car in which they were travelling fellinto a canal in Warangal district on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened at around 9.30 aminParvathagiri Mandal when the car w...

Govt mulls giving companies flexibility to have 4-day work week

The proposed labour codes could provide companies with the flexibility of four working days in a week, even as the working hours limit of 48 hours for a week will remain sacrosanct, said Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021