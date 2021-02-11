Academy Awards in April to air live from multiple locations, organizers say

The Academy Awards ceremony in April will be an in-person event that will air live from multiple locations, organizers said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, said in a statement: "To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre."

