One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Is One Punch Man Season 3 in the process of creation? The third season is certainly a much-awaited anime series since the previous season dropped its finale in July 2019.

The anime enthusiasts in Japan and across the world continue to keep hope for One Punch Man Season 3 under the influence of a logical reason, i.e., a gap of around four years between the first and second seasons.

Some fans doubt the making of One Punch Man Season 3 as the previous season accumulated a good number of negative reviews. When the second season was released, the creators didn't have adequate source material for more episodes, TV Season & Spoilers noted. These reasons create doubt among many fans on One Punch Man's future.

If One Punch Man is renewed for Season 3, the new episodes will probably feature many more monsters at a time. Although the series' protagonist, Saitama is known for beating the previous monsters by single punch, this time the scenes could be different.

If Garou gains new powers in One Punch Man Season 3, Saitama won't be able to beat him with a single punch anymore. His confrontation with Garou will be quite different. He is likely to take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration.

Garou can be seen going into the relationship of beasts. He can take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration. If all these take place in the third season, Garou will get more screen time compared to other Saitama's opponents. One Punch Man will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season.

On the other hand, One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to be more interesting than the previous seasons. Some rumors earlier also broke out that the third season would mark an end of the series. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Here's the cast list for One Punch Man Season 3: Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

