CBFC issues notification to display title, credits in language of dialogues of films

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has called upon filmmakers to display the title, casting and credits of a film in the language of the movie that has been applied for certification.

This is a welcome step, especially in case of Hindi and regional language films other than those in south Indian languages, where credits are often presented in English, neglecting the spoken language of the movie. ''It is to bring to your notice that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a Notification for amending Rule 22 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules 1983 that the title, castings and credits shall be displayed in the language of the dialogues in the film, and the same may be displayed in any other language if so desired by the Applicant,'' said CBFC Chief Executive Office Ravinder Bhakar in a release, dated February 8. According to the notification, the applicant (filmmakers/producers) can additionally display the same in any other language, if they desire so.

The CBFC is a statutory film-certification body in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India. It is tasked with ''regulating the public exhibition of films under the provisions of the Cinematograph Act 1952.''

