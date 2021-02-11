HBO confirms 'House of the Dragon' filming set to begin in April

Left Menu

American television network HBO will soon begin filming for the 'Game of Thrones' prequel titled 'House of the Dragon'. The 10-episode series will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before the events portrayed in 'Game of Thrones'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:37 IST
Poster of 'House of the Dragon'. Image Credit: ANI

American television network HBO will soon begin filming for the 'Game of Thrones' prequel titled 'House of the Dragon'. The 10-episode series will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before the events portrayed in 'Game of Thrones'. According to Deadline, during a Television Critics' Association panel on Wednesday, HBO confirmed that the prequel will begin filming in April. The upcoming project is co-created by popular author George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, who will act as co-showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik.

Sapochnik has earlier directed some of the most memorable 'GOT' episodes, including 'The Bells', 'The Long Night', and 'Battle of the Bastards'. HBO and HBO Max's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said, "We're thrilled with Miguel and Ryan, their collaboration and their collaboration with us, and excited to get going."

Bloys added that he is hoping to visit the set overseas once he is vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, adding that pre-production is "all moving ahead and we are excited about that." As per People magazine, the 10-episode series, starring British actor Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before the events portrayed in 'GOT'.

Other key figures in the Targaryen civil war include Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), King Viserys' chosen heir, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Viserys' ambitious second wife, and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Rhaenyra's uncle, an experienced warrior. One more character will also round out the story: Aegon II Targaryen, Princess Rhaenyra's younger half-brother who challenges her claim to the throne and ignites a civil war, Entertainment Weekly previously reported. The actor who will play the role has not been revealed yet. (ANI)

