Left Menu

Jim Parsons was initially turned down after his audition for 'The Big Bang Theory'

Creators of the American television sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' recently revealed that actor Jim Parsons, who played the iconic role of Sheldon Cooper on the CBS show was almost turned down initially.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:12 IST
Jim Parsons was initially turned down after his audition for 'The Big Bang Theory'
Poster of 'The Big Bang Theory'. Image Credit: ANI

Creators of the American television sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' recently revealed that actor Jim Parsons, who played the iconic role of Sheldon Cooper on the CBS show was almost turned down initially. According to People magazine, Bill Prady, who created the show alongside Chuck Lorre revealed during an appearance on the 'At Home with the Creative Coalition' podcast that Lorre wasn't initially sure about casting Parsons following his audition.

Prady recalled of the audition process and said "when Jim Parsons came in, he was Sheldon on a level -- you know, there were people who came in and you went, 'Okay, well, he's kind of okay,' 'Oh, he's pretty good,' 'Maybe he's the guy.' And Jim came in and he was just -- from that audition, he was the Sheldon that you saw on television." He further added that "He created that character at that audition, and he left the room and I turned and I went, 'That's the guy! That's the guy! That's the guy!' And Chuck turned and he said, 'Nah, he's gonna break your heart. He'll never give you that performance again.'"

Prady stated that this disagreement was the only time Lorre's instinct was wrong and he was right. The rest was history, with Parsons helping to make Sheldon one of the most popular characters in comedy history. It even inspired the 'Young Sheldon' spin-off series based on the character's life as a child.

Parsons starred as Sheldon on 'The Big Bang Theory' from its premiere in 2007 until its series finale in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi after latter talks against farm laws during discussion over Budget in LS

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who talked against farm laws during the discussion over Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, saying those who supported slogans calling fragmentation of India can never ...

Poll campaign for civic polls to end on Feb 12

Poll campaigning for eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats of Punjab will end at 5 pm on February 12, the state election commission said on Thursday.Elections to the municipal corporations, municipal c...

IFSC notifies framework for enabling ancillary services

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA on Thursday notified a framework for enabling ancillary services.It was done considering the importance of professional and other service providers for the development of financia...

Nearly 9,000 beneficiaries given COVID-19 vaccine in Nagaland

Nearly 9,000 beneficiarieshave received COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday in Nagaland, saida health official.Till date only 31 per cent of the 21,549 registeredhealth care workers have been vaccinated in the first phasewhile just a mere five p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021