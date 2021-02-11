Left Menu

Here's why 'Sex and the City' revival will not feature Kim Cattrall's character

While fans are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming HBO Max 'Sex and the City' revival, they can't help but wonder how the fictional character Samantha Jones' absence might be dealt with in the forthcoming show.

'Sex and the City' actors Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, Image courtesy: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI

While fans are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming HBO Max 'Sex and the City' revival, they can't help but wonder how the fictional character Samantha Jones' absence might be dealt with in the forthcoming show. As per E! News, during an interview published on Wednesday, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys hinted to TV Line about how the streaming platform's upcoming 10-episode series might explain the missing character played by Kim Cattrall in the original series.

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda, and Kristin Davis' Charlotte will all return for HBO Max revival titled 'And Just Like That' which begins production in the spring. Spilling the beans about Cattrall's character's absence, Bloys said, "Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."

He added, "They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50." Some fans have had a tough time processing the fact that the public-relations expert will not be rejoining her former pals, given that Cattrall has distanced herself from all things 'Sex and the City' in recent years.

Sarah had announced the new show on her Instagram on January 10, and she told a fan in the comments, "Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us." Meanwhile, Bloys also pointed out to TV Line that the writer's room will have a more diverse staff this time around, as Sarah and executive producer Michael Patrick King "didn't want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast."

Bloys added, "It's not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today." The revival will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship now in their 50s.

The upcoming series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and is set to begin production in New York City in late spring. No release date for the show has been announced yet. Fans of the show have long sought another installment of the popular franchise, which originally aired as a TV show on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and scored two spin-off movies. (ANI)

