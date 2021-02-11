Left Menu

UK judge rules tabloid paper breached Duchess Meghan's privacy

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:43 IST
UK judge rules tabloid paper breached Duchess Meghan's privacy

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has won her privacy case against a tabloid newspaper which printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after a London High Court judged issued a summary judgement in her favour on Thursday.

Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, had sued publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed parts of the handwritten letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Judge Mark Warby ruled the articles did breach her privacy. However, he said issues relating to her copyright of the letter would need to be settled at a trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi after latter talks against farm laws during discussion over Budget in LS

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who talked against farm laws during the discussion over Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, saying those who supported slogans calling fragmentation of India can never ...

Poll campaign for civic polls to end on Feb 12

Poll campaigning for eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats of Punjab will end at 5 pm on February 12, the state election commission said on Thursday.Elections to the municipal corporations, municipal c...

IFSC notifies framework for enabling ancillary services

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA on Thursday notified a framework for enabling ancillary services.It was done considering the importance of professional and other service providers for the development of financia...

Nearly 9,000 beneficiaries given COVID-19 vaccine in Nagaland

Nearly 9,000 beneficiarieshave received COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday in Nagaland, saida health official.Till date only 31 per cent of the 21,549 registeredhealth care workers have been vaccinated in the first phasewhile just a mere five p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021