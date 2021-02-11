Left Menu

Walt Disney launches new trailer on Raya and the Last Dragon hinting more on story

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:08 IST
Walt Disney launches new trailer on Raya and the Last Dragon hinting more on story
The Raya and the Last Dragon trailer also focuses on action sequences of Raya and the evils. Image Credit: YouTube / Walt Disney Animation Studios

Walt Disney Animation has recently released a new trailer on the upcoming animated fantasy movie Raya and the Last Dragon. The trailer gives more details on the fantasy world of Kumandra.

The new trailer on Raya and the Last Dragon have hinted glimpses of the overall plot to entice the viewers in watching the movie. The gorgeous visuals and fascinating settings have been enhanced, which ensure that the movie is going to inscribe a remarkable mark in the global box office.

Although the plot for Raya and the Last Dragon has not been revealed much, still the story goes like – Long ago, in the world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, and her pet pill bug companion Tuk Tuk, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it's going to take trust as well.

The Raya and the Last Dragon trailer also focuses on action sequences of Raya and the evils. Watch the trailer given below:

The upcoming movie Raya and the Last Dragon is set in a fictional fantasy land called Kumandra, inspired by Southeast Asian cultures from Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Raya and the Last Dragon will have actors like Kelly Marie Tran (voices for Raya), Awkwafina (for Sisu), Sandra Oh (Virana), Gemma Chan (Namaari), Daniel Dae Kim (Benja), Benedict Wong (Tong), Alan Tudyk (Tuk Tuk), Lucille Soong (Dang Hu) to name a few. The movie is being directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho serve as the producers.

Raya and the Last Dragon is set in a fictional fantasy land called Kumandras. While Raya is in search of the last dragon, she has to pass through the different five lands of Kumandras inspired by Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Laos. To conduct in-depth research, the production team travels all the countries except Myanmar and Malaysia.

Raya and the Last Dragon is slated to be released theatrically in the US on March 5, 2021. Later, the movie is set to be released by Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment on Digital HD and on DVD, Blu-ray, and Ultra HD Blu-ray on June 15, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Kung Fu Panda 4's plot, cast updates, movie likely to focus on Po

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France: number of COVID hospitalisations down for third day running

France reported 21,063 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down both from Wednesdays 25,387 figure and from last Thursdays total of 23,448 as the average case count maintains its downward trajectory. The number of people hospitalised ...

BRIEF-Gamestop Mania Is Focus Of Federal Probes Into Possible Manipulation - WSJ

Feb 11 Reuters - GAMESTOP MANIA IS FOCUS OF FEDERAL PROBES INTO POSSIBLE MANIPULATION - WSJ JUSTICE DEPARTMENT HAS SUBPOENAED INFORMATION FROM ROBINHOOD MARKETS, OTHERS - WSJ Source text httpson.wsj.com3qcdJon Further company coverage...

Moldova's pro-EU president tussles with opposition over forming new government

Moldovas parliament failed to approve pro-Western President Maia Sandus choice of a new government on Thursday, paving the way for a snap election which Sandu has welcomed as a chance to shore up her power against the pro-Moscow Socialist p...

Merkel promises lockdown won't last a day longer than necessary

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to have a little more patience after agreeing with regional leaders to extend a coronavirus lockdown until March 7 and said restrictions would not last a day longer than necessary.Addressin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021