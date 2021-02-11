Walt Disney launches new trailer on Raya and the Last Dragon hinting more on story

Walt Disney Animation has recently released a new trailer on the upcoming animated fantasy movie Raya and the Last Dragon. The trailer gives more details on the fantasy world of Kumandra.

The new trailer on Raya and the Last Dragon have hinted glimpses of the overall plot to entice the viewers in watching the movie. The gorgeous visuals and fascinating settings have been enhanced, which ensure that the movie is going to inscribe a remarkable mark in the global box office.

Although the plot for Raya and the Last Dragon has not been revealed much, still the story goes like – Long ago, in the world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, and her pet pill bug companion Tuk Tuk, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it's going to take trust as well.

The Raya and the Last Dragon trailer also focuses on action sequences of Raya and the evils. Watch the trailer given below:

The upcoming movie Raya and the Last Dragon is set in a fictional fantasy land called Kumandra, inspired by Southeast Asian cultures from Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Raya and the Last Dragon will have actors like Kelly Marie Tran (voices for Raya), Awkwafina (for Sisu), Sandra Oh (Virana), Gemma Chan (Namaari), Daniel Dae Kim (Benja), Benedict Wong (Tong), Alan Tudyk (Tuk Tuk), Lucille Soong (Dang Hu) to name a few. The movie is being directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho serve as the producers.

Raya and the Last Dragon is set in a fictional fantasy land called Kumandras. While Raya is in search of the last dragon, she has to pass through the different five lands of Kumandras inspired by Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Laos. To conduct in-depth research, the production team travels all the countries except Myanmar and Malaysia.

Raya and the Last Dragon is slated to be released theatrically in the US on March 5, 2021. Later, the movie is set to be released by Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment on Digital HD and on DVD, Blu-ray, and Ultra HD Blu-ray on June 15, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Kung Fu Panda 4's plot, cast updates, movie likely to focus on Po