Kung Fu Panda 4’s plot, cast updates, movie likely to focus on Po

The highly animated film Kung Fu Panda is expected to be out with its fourth sequel but the renewal is yet to be done. The last movie sequels gathered lots of audiences throughout the world. Let's have a look what the animated movie lovers can see in the upcoming Kung Fu Panda 4 movie.

The development of Kung Fu Panda 4 is believed to have badly suffered in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Like any other entertainment projects, the fourth movie was halted and postponed. However, now fans are having a new ray of hope for the fourth movie.

Everyone's much-awaited Kung Fu Panda 4 was believed to be in the pipeline. However, the latest news is that the fourth movie will not close the franchise. Jeffrey Katzenberg, the co-founder and CEO of DreamWorks Animation, earlier said that the franchise would have six movies. Thus, the movie lovers can be ensured about the making of Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will go deeper into the family of Po Ping and the relationship among the (family) members. Po can be seen fighting with Kai and putting end to all his misdeeds. Altogether, the movie is likely to focus on Po.

Some of the actors who would reprise their voice-over roles in Kung Fu Panda 4 are Jack Black (as Po), Jackie Chan (as Monkey), Angelina Jolie (as Tigress), Lucy Liu (as Viper), Bryan Cranston (as Li Shan), Dustin Hoffman (as Shifu) and Seth Rogen (as Mantis).

Although the plot for Kung Fu Panda 4 is yet to be hinted, still many fans believe Po will be seen entering the Panda village and reuniting with his father and other pandas. The viewers can also see him teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official release date but Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6 will also be out in the future. Stay with us to get more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

