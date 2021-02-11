UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan's privacy

A British judge has ruled that a newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing personal letter to her estranged father.

Judge Mark Warby issue says Associated Newspapers misused the duchess's private information. He said the duchess “had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation.” The ruling is a major victory for Meghan, who is suing the publisher for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website, which published portions of a handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Associated Newspapers contested the claim.

The ruling means Meghan has won her case on privacy grounds but the judge said a “limited trial” should be held to decide some of the copyright issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)