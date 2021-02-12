The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 14 synopsis, team uncovers swamp's stone roadway

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 has already turned intense with several discoveries in the previous episodes. Now the team is giving their endeavors to track down the strange stone pathway in the swamp.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 has portrayed some hints of gold on the Oak Island. The treasure hunters have taken the oath of finding it. The team led by the Lagina brothers found something suspicious during the premiere of eighth season. That suspicious element was gold in the murky depths of the island.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 13 titled 'The Fellowship of the Ringbolt' – As the team follows the trajectory of the mysterious stone pathway in the swamp, they discover an elusive piece of Oak Island lore. And Gary uncovers evidence suggesting a treasure was, or is, nearby.

The Lagina brothers are trying to uncover plenty of mysteries including the serpent mound and discovering unusual artifacts in Curse of Oak Island Season 8. They are also trying to get more details on oxen feet with an assumption that the oxen were probably used to offload treasure into the Money Pit.

The experts are already convinced that there had been plenty of activities on the island including Knight's Templar to British industrialists, Chinese people from 900 AD, pirates, to Spanish and French cavalry burying treasure there, Meaww reminded.

The team is also dwelling on the opinion that Oak Island has been witnessing human activity since the 1400s. Then they found evidence of Chinese people from 900 AD. We had earlier discussed on the map of Zena Halpern, which claimed that the boulders were strategically placed that could lead the experts to the treasure vault.

The synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 14 titled 'A Bend in the Road' – The team uncovers the swamp's stone roadway, hitting on the first signs that it could be heading toward the Money Pit.

