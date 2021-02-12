Left Menu

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 14 synopsis, team uncovers swamp's stone roadway

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 12-02-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 10:33 IST
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 14 synopsis, team uncovers swamp's stone roadway
The Lagina brothers are trying to uncover plenty of mysteries including the serpent mound and discovering unusual artifacts in Curse of Oak Island Season 8. Image Credit: The Curse of Oak Island / Facebook

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 has already turned intense with several discoveries in the previous episodes. Now the team is giving their endeavors to track down the strange stone pathway in the swamp.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 has portrayed some hints of gold on the Oak Island. The treasure hunters have taken the oath of finding it. The team led by the Lagina brothers found something suspicious during the premiere of eighth season. That suspicious element was gold in the murky depths of the island.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 13 titled 'The Fellowship of the Ringbolt' – As the team follows the trajectory of the mysterious stone pathway in the swamp, they discover an elusive piece of Oak Island lore. And Gary uncovers evidence suggesting a treasure was, or is, nearby.

The Lagina brothers are trying to uncover plenty of mysteries including the serpent mound and discovering unusual artifacts in Curse of Oak Island Season 8. They are also trying to get more details on oxen feet with an assumption that the oxen were probably used to offload treasure into the Money Pit.

The experts are already convinced that there had been plenty of activities on the island including Knight's Templar to British industrialists, Chinese people from 900 AD, pirates, to Spanish and French cavalry burying treasure there, Meaww reminded.

The team is also dwelling on the opinion that Oak Island has been witnessing human activity since the 1400s. Then they found evidence of Chinese people from 900 AD. We had earlier discussed on the map of Zena Halpern, which claimed that the boulders were strategically placed that could lead the experts to the treasure vault.

The synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 14 titled 'A Bend in the Road' – The team uncovers the swamp's stone roadway, hitting on the first signs that it could be heading toward the Money Pit.

Never miss the airing of Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 14 titled 'A Bend in the Road' on Tuesday, February 16 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

Also Read: The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4G contributed nearly 99% of all data traffic in India in 2020: Nokia report

Indias data traffic grew approximately 60 times in the last 5 years 2015-2020 which is amongst the highest globally and 4G constituted nearly 99 of total data traffic consumed across the country in 2020, according to a new report from Nokia...

Salman Khan thanks fans for support after receiving reprieve from Rajasthan court

Superstar Salman Khan has thanked his fans for their continued love and support, hours after a Jodhpur court dismissed Rajasthan governments plea against him for submitting a false affidavit regarding his arms licence.Taking to Twitter on T...

China New Year gala show sparks new racism controversy with blackface performance

Chinas state broadcaster has come under fire once more for a performance featuring dancers made up to look African during its annual gala show to celebrate the Lunar New Year.During CCTVs four-hour show which typically draws hundreds of mil...

Spate of Lunar New Year bookings cheers Australia restaurant amid virus fight

Auspicious shades of red are everywhere in Sydneys Chinatown, where Eric Wong, the proprietor of a seafood restaurant, pulls an orange lobster from a large tank of water and transfers it to another nearby. Last night we were fully booked an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021