The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is on the way for Netflix and the series enthusiasts are ardently looking forward to knowing more about what is in store for the plot. Read further to know what you can see in the upcoming season.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release but it will arrive on Netflix soon and continue to follow the main protagonist Uhtred of Bebbanburg (played by Alexander Dreymon). This important character is likely to confront his greatest foe and suffer his greatest loss.

The plot for Last Kingdom Season 5 previously claimed "Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny." Accordingly, the upcoming season can be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

"We're faced with that problem now, getting into season five where Uhtred is technically… I think he starts at 54 and ends up at 60 in the books. That's a problem right now because how do we make it look like Uhtred has aged without it looking comical? We're working on it," Alexander Dreymon opined.

The ending of The Last Kingdom Season 4 raised plenty of questions to be answered in Season 5. The series tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), who has had many wives and lovers across the series. Fans are wondering what happened to his first wife Mildrith (Amy Wren), and whether she will return in The Last Kingdom Season 5.

On the other hand, The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspiration from the books Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer, Express.co.uk reported. There are 13 books in total, which means there will still be scope for Season 6 which would cover War of the Wolf and Sword of Kings. The final book, War Lord was released in October last year and fans can only hope this will form the seventh season.

"We are really proud of The Last Kingdom, which continues to entertain audiences all over the world. We had such a tremendous response to the last season, so are thrilled to be bringing it back for season five on Netflix. With such a loyal fanbase, we're excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his quest," the executive producer at Carnival Films, Nigel Marchant said last year

"We don't like to deviate from the books, we like to keep the characters and the essence there, but sometimes it just doesn't work. But that's not to say that we couldn't see them in the future," Nigel Marchant opined.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date.

