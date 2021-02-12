Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-02-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 10:38 IST
Lily Gladstone to co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro in 'Killers of Flower Moon'

''Certain Women'' breakout Lily Gladstone will feature in a pivotal role in filmmaker Martin Scorsese's much-awaited movie ''Killers of the Flower Moon''.

Scorsese's frequent collaborators, Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, are headlining the movie which is based on author David Grann’s 2017 bestseller.

The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and centres around the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land.

As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case and uncovered a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in the American history.

According to Deadline, Gladstone will essay the role of Mollie Burkhart, an Osage married to Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio), who is nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro). Apple will finance the movie after Paramount Pictures decided to sell it over burgeoning costs.

Scorsese will also produce for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment, alongside Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

