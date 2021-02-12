Jack Black joins cast of 'Borderlands' movie

Actor Jack Black is the latest addition to the cast of Lionsgate's ''Borderlands'' movie.

An adaptation of popular video game of the same name, the movie will be directed by Eli Roth from a script by Emmy-winning ''Chernobyl'' creator Craig Mazin.

The new project reunites Black with his ''The House with a Clock in Its Walls'' co-star Cate Blanchett and director Roth.

The cast also includes Jamie Lee Curtis and Black's ''Jumanji'' movies co-star Kevin Hart, reported Deadline.

The ''Borderlands'' video game series launched in 2009, with Gearbox Software. The latest version of the game, ''Borderlands 3'', came out in September 2019.

In the film, Blanchett will play the legendary thief Lilith, while Hart will essay the role of skilled soldier Roland.

Curtis will be portraying Tannis, an archeologist on Pandora who might have the key to find a vault filled with alien weapon technology. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing ''Borderlands'' via their Arad Productions banner along with Picturestart's Erik Feig. The executive producers are Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick.

