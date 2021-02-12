Left Menu

HBO's 'House Of the Dragon' adds actor Rhys Ifans

She could have wilted but instead she rose to become the most trusted and most unlikely ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.Ryan Condal is attached as the showrunner along with Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed Game of Thrones episodes such as The Battle of Bastards and Winds of Winter.Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes in the show.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:30 IST
HBO's 'House Of the Dragon' adds actor Rhys Ifans

Actor Rhys Ifans, known for starring in movies like ''Notting Hill'' and ''The Amazing Spider-Man'', has boarded the cast of HBO's ''Game of Thrones'' prequel ''House Of the Dragon''.

The actor joins the show's cast along with Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno, reported Deadline Previously announced cast members were Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy.

The new series, based on George RR Martin's ''Fire & Blood'' book, will chronicle the history of House Targaryen and is set 300 years before the events described in ''Game of Thrones'', which finished its eight season run in 2019.

Smith will portray Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viserys (Considine) and heir to the throne.

Ifans will play Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King and the father of Cooke's Alicent Hightower, who is described as the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms D’Arcy will essay the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who has been described as ''the king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider.'' Toussaint will appear as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka ''The Sea Snake'' with Best playing the role of his wife, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon.

Mizuno will play Mysaria, who came to Westeros with nothing and has been sold more times than she can recall. She could have wilted but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

Ryan Condal is attached as the showrunner along with Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed ''Game of Thrones'' episodes such as ''The Battle of Bastards'' and ''Winds of Winter''.

Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes in the show. Greg Yaitanes is also aboard as the director along with Clare Kilner and Geeta V Patel.

Martin, Condal and Sapochnik executive produce alongside Vince Gerardis and Sara Lee Hess who has joined Condal as a writer on the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12

Schools in West Bengal reopenedon Friday after a gap of 11 months for classes 9-12, withstrict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.The educational institutions were shut in March lastyear in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.The administrati...

Nilgiris dist shivers under cold, mercury dips to minus

Biting cold madeseveral residents stay put at home as several parts ofNilgiris district recorded zero degrees to minus 4 degreesCelsius from early Friday, affecting normal life.According to weather department sources, due to heavymist and f...

UK economy suffers record 9.9% slump in 2020

Britains coronavirus-ravaged economy shrank 9.9 in 2020, the biggest annual fall in output since modern records began, but it avoided heading back towards recession at the end of last year, official figures showed on Friday. Britains gross ...

President is seized of Balwant S Rajoana’s plea for commutation of death penalty, Centre to SC

The Centre Friday told the Supreme Court that President Ram Nath Kovind is seized of the matter pertaining to Balwant S Rajoanas plea seeking commutation of the death penalty awarded to him in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singhs assas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021