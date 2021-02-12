Left Menu

Karnataka transport bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:48 IST
Unable to meet dailyexpenses due to ''deduction of salary'', a 38-year-old busconductor working with the state owned transport corporationhas posted on a social media site that he was ready to sellhis kidney.

He claimed the deduction due to the pandemic hasworsened his financial condition.

''I am a transport employee.I don't have money to payfor my ration and house rent.Hence, I have put my kidney onsale.Here is my phone number,'' Hanumanth Kalegar, who isworking at the Gangavati depot of the North East KarnatakaRoad Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), posted on Facebook.

He said even after working with the BangaloreMetropolitan Transport Corporation and now with the NEKRTC,there has been no improvement in his financial situation.

Left with no option, he decided to sell his kidney,he told reporters.

According to him, he has to pay house rent, buygroceries, take care of the education of his children and footthe medical bills of his parents.

He added that he had to send his son studying infourth standard to grandparents to take care of his education.

NEKRTC's Koppal Divisional Controller M A Mulla toldPTI that the conductor has been irregular in his duty due towhich his take-home pay is very less.

''I told his family to ensure that he goes to workregularly without which his condition won't improve,'' Mullasaid.PTI GMS BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

