Badshah, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Top Tucker' is the ultimate party anthem

After keeping fans waiting for long, Yash Raj Films has finally unveiled the peppy dance number titled 'Top Tucker', which features actor Rashmika Mandanna and rapper Badshah, among others.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:05 IST
Badshah and Rashmika Mandanna. Image Credit: ANI

After keeping fans waiting for long, Yash Raj Films has finally unveiled the peppy dance number titled 'Top Tucker', which features actor Rashmika Mandanna and rapper Badshah, among others. YRF Digital in association with Saga Music on Friday dropped 'Top Tucker', a Hindi music single on their official YouTube channel. Apart from Badshah and Rashmika, the foot-tapping song also features Uchana Amit and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The recently released song is distinctive and aims at building bridges between global and local sounds. It is a one-of-a-kind fusion of Tamil and Hindi, intended at opening up new gateways of cultural exchange. Music for the song has been composed jointly by Badshah and Yuvan, while the lyrics were penned by Badshah and Vignesh Shivan. The female part of the track has been beautifully crooned by Jonita Gandhi, who was roped in by Badshah. Her voice adds spunk to this high-powered track, hence soaring the mood of the song to a whole new level.

Speaking about the upbeat number, Badshah said, "I am proudly presenting Top Tucker to the world. I have been looking forward to this collaboration with Yuvan and it truly celebrates the beauty of Indian sounds coming together. Rashmika has added a wonderful charm to the music video and I hope the fans get their much-needed reason for celebration with this song." Rashmika also spoke about the song and said, "This is the first time that I'm working for a music video alongside artists who need no introduction. It has been a wonderful experience, and I'm looking forward to working together with this team."

Uchana Amit, expressing his happiness about the song, said he feels, "absolutely blessed and fortunate to have worked with artists of such stature, and working with them has been fun and great learning experience. By God's grace, my first single, Kamaal, garnered massive response, and I'm hoping that audiences shower their love on this one too." (ANI)

