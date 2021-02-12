Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse from 'nonstop action shift' for 'Dhaakad'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday shared a picture of herself in a bruised look and revealed how she has been working over 14 hours for her upcoming flick 'Dhaakad'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:15 IST
Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse from 'nonstop action shift' for 'Dhaakad'
Kangana Ranaut with director Razneesh Ghai during the shoot of 'Dhaakad' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday shared a picture of herself in a bruised look and revealed how she has been working over 14 hours for her upcoming flick 'Dhaakad'. Actors always put their best foot forward and try to leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of their characters. Some work on their physiques for a specific role, while others master a new skill. And seems like Kangana is also charged up for the role!

The 'Queen' star, who seems to be prepping hard for 'Dhaakad' in Madhya Pradesh, took to Instagram and shared a picture that sees her in a fiery and bruised look as she is clad in an all-black outfit with her hair tied up in a high pony. Alongside the picture that also sees director Razneesh Ghai photobombing the 33-year-old actor, Kangana revealed that she had been continuously working on the action scenes for the film.

She captioned the post, "10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled into the morning but our chief @RazyGhai be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga (You give me blood, I'll give you freedom)..Well I am all yours ..... bring it on #Dhaakad." The post garnered more than two lakh likes within two hours of being shared on the photo-sharing application.

'Dhaakad', touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Kangana will be seen playing the role of an officer in the movie. The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Kangana besides 'Dhaakad', will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

Apart from this she also has 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to Tokyo Olympics chief Mori's resignation

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday after his apology for sexist remarks failed to quell domestic and overseas outrage. Following are some of the reactions from Japan and the world of sports.THOMAS BACH, PRESIDENT OF T...

Explosion destroys supermarket building in southern Russia

A gas explosion destroyed a supermarket building in Vladikavkaz, a city in southern Russia, on Friday morning, local officials said. Russian news agencies reported that no one was appeared to be wounded in the blast. A man who was inside th...

More than 350 detained in Myanmar since coup - U.N.

More than 350 people in Myanmar, including officials, activists and monks have been arrested since the Feb. 1 military coup, including some who face criminal charges on dubious grounds, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday....

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares dip, Bitcoin hits record high

World shares dipped on Friday as investors awaited progress towards more U.S. fiscal stimulus, while the dollar was set for a weekly loss and cryptocurrency Bitcoin hit a record high.European shares fell at the start of trading, with the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021